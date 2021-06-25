Paris Hilton Has ’80s Vibes in a Sparkling Cocktail Dress and Valentino Studded Heels at Resorts World Las Vegas Opening

Paris Hilton, 40, shined at the grand opening of the Hilton-owned Resorts World casino-hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The Hilton heiress celebrated the launch of the mega hotel complex alongside her parents, Rick and Kathy, and sister Nicky, in a fuchsia sequined cocktail dress by American designer Pamella Roland. The festive, fit-and-flare frock was originally $3,630, but is currently 50% off at Neiman Marcus for $1,815.

The sparkle didn’t stop there: She took her flashy outfit up a notch with a pair of architectural, silver glitter sunglasses that complemented Sin City.

Paris Hilton arrives with her family at the grand opening of Hilton Resort World in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton wears Valentino Rockstud heels. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Keeping with the ’80s-look, the famous socialite posed in Valentino Garavani’s signature Rockstud pumps in black that added a rock-in-roll edge to her bright, glitzy ensemble.

In fact, Paris wore the same stilettos in New York on Tuesday just before the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her documentary “This is Paris.” Her romantic dress was paired with a white pointed-toe version that featured a similar sleek ankle and sling back straps, as well as 4.3-inch heels and shiny gold stud embellishments. These heels currently retail for $990 on Farfetch.com.

However, this is not the first or second time the luxury Italian fashion house’s famous shoe graced the feet of Paris, who has worn the sultry style in numerous colors over the years. She even notably posed for a 2020 ad campaign with Nicky and mom Kathy to celebrate the Rockstud’s 10-year anniversary.

