Paris Hilton Makes a Sleek Arrival at Valentino in Iconic Rockstud Pumps and a Vibrant Teal Dress

Paris Hilton was spotted stopping by Valentino today in New York City.

Accompanied by sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, the “Cooking With Paris” host arrived wearing a vibrant, fall-ready teal frock featuring scalloped detailing on the bodice, long sleeves and a pleated midi skirt. She styled the blue dress with black opaque stockings and a pair of Valentino’s iconic Rockstud pumps.

Paris Hilton arrives at Valentino in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

“The Simple Life” star chose the brand’s signature studded footwear style done in glossy black patent leather with powder-color nappa leather piping. The sleek, caged silhouette covered in platinum-finish studs boasts a high stiletto heel. Retailing for just under $1,000, they also come in a kitten heel variation.

The 40-year-old social media personality and reality star, who will soon marry businessman Carter Reum, also added glamorous black cat-eye sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a black leather quilted Chanel bag with bold logo embellishments throughout.

Paris (L) and Nicky Hilton arriving at the Valentino store on Wednesday in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Hilton-Rothschild, 38, dressed in a black and white houndstooth and quilted leather jacket, which she wore over a classic black turtleneck, with black skinny jeans and Dior’s popular J’Adior slingback pumps.

A closer look at Paris Hilton wearing Valentino Rockstud caged ankle-strap pumps in black patent leather with powder-color nappa leather piping. CREDIT: Splash

