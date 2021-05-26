Paris Hilton Goes Gothic-Glam in a Silky Dress, Edgy Rockstud Pumps & Gittering Skull Purse

Out for a date night with her fiance, Paris Hilton paired glam with gothic.

Stepping out to dinner in West Hollywood with her fiance Carter Reum on May 25, the heiress sported a navy tiered dress, black Valentino Garavani pumps and a sparkly purse embellished with a skull and crossbones. She topped off her outfit with black sunglasses, large diamond stud earrings and, of course, her engagement ring courtesy of Reum.

Paris Hilton outside of Craig’s in West Hollywood, May 25. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

The Valentino style that Hilton wore has been popular for years and worn by many other celebrities. Olivia Culpo wore a pair from the brand’s spring ’21 collection to view the Valentino installation at the Rubell Museum in April, pairing the shoes with a gown from the designer. Blake Lively hopped on the trend when she wore Maison Valentino Soul Rockstud Lace-Up Booties to a Yankees game in April.

Over the past decade, the shoe has become one of the most recognizable Valentino designs. The style has even been offered as a commercial product even during the seasons when it wasn’t shown on the runways. However, the new collection from Spring ’21 showed a slightly different style, using larger studs, called the Roman Stud.

Paris Hilton in West Hollywood, May 25. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

We see a resurgence of elevated footwear for the remainder of 2021 with the popularity of Valentino’s newly released styles. The new style pays homage to the Italian brand’s iconic Rockstud collection, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2020.

Hilton has been a fan of the stud style from the luxury fashion house for years, even posing for an ad campaign with her mother and sister in late 2020 and donating their fee from the shoot to the Union Rescue Mission.

