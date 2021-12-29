Paris Hilton Pops in a Little Red Dress, Tights and Chic Black Booties for Holiday Trip With Husband Carter Reum

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Hilton did the holidays in a romantic way.

The entrepreneur and socialite posted a festive photoset on Instagram yesterday to commemorate her holiday season travels. In the pictures, Hilton summarizes her visit to London that showed her staying at some of the country’s most premier hotels, including one from her namesake. She was joined by her husband, Carter Reum, and they used this occasion as a new episode of Paris’ honeymoon travel series. For one of the ensembles in the photos, Hilton is wearing a red, black and white tweed long-sleeve dress that featured a row of bedazzled buttons down the middle. She accessorized the piece with black tights, a holly decorated scarf and cat-eye sunglasses for a dramatic flair.

Reum, on the other hand, wore a blue checked plaid overcoat, a blue button-up, jeans and black and white sneakers.

Shoe-wise, Hilton slipped on a pair of black heeled booties that perfectly streamlined her outfit.

Hilton is known for having a chic sense of style that’s always trendy and modern. On her Instagram feed, we see her wearing silhouettes like intricate tailoring, edgy lingerie, flowy dresses and slouchy T-shirts that all help Paris get her sartorial point of view across.

“The Simple Life” star has cut her teeth within the fashion industry and starred in campaigns for brands like Valentino and Lanvin.

Hilton is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own line of footwear. The mogul also has 19 product lines that continue to grow. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current operations. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Click through the gallery to see Paris Hilton’s style evolution from 1997 to now.

