Paris Hilton Goes Glam in Shimmering Purple Gown and Go-To Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

Paris Hilton looked pretty in purple last night on “The Voice,” where the star stunned during her surprise appearance on the show.

Paris Hilton wearing a purple embroidered gown and sparkly shoes on “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The 40-year-old boasted a Cinderella-chic ensemble. She wore a shimmering lilac maxi dress that featured sheer fabric with embroidered detail and a black belt around her waist. She wore a short nude slip beneath the gown.

The media personality elevated her look with a pair of sparkling silver Aquazzura slingback pumps with crystal-covered toes. The shoes boasted Tequila-style metallic silver uppers, pointed toes and 4.7-inch heels.

Detail of Paris Hilton’s silver sparkly pumps while on “The Voice.”

The “Cooking With Paris” host recycled the same stilettos that she wore for Booby Tape’s Halloween party last month. For the “Squid Game”-themed event, she wore a princess pale blue velvet and silk mini dress. The look featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton’s go-to pumps, which she also wore at the MTV VMAs in September, retail for $1,508 (on sale from $2,320) on Farfetch.com.

Paris Hilton wearing a blue princess dress and silver sparkly heels while at Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

While on the competition series, Hilton promoted her new TV show “Paris In Love,” which airs Thursday on Peacock. Hilton is also getting married to Carter Reum on the same day as her show’s premiere. The star posed with “The Voice” host Carson Daly, who matched a suit and tie with a pair of casual black sneakers.

Paris Hilton wearing a purple embroidered gown and silver pumps while posing with Carson Daly on “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

