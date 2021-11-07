Paris Hilton Brings Princess Glam to LACMA Gala in White Gown and Silky Pumps

Paris Hilton embodied royal glamour with her fiancé Carter Reum at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Hilton hit the red carpet with Reum in romantic fashion, wearing a custom white gown by Pamela Rolland. The sheer short-sleeved number featured a structured bodice and a flowing tulle skirt. The dress’s glam factor was elevated with numerous lines and swirls of sparkly silver embroidery accented with crystals. Hilton completed her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Paris Hilton attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Hilton stuck to one of her go-to silhouettes: pointed-toe pumps. The “Confessions of an Heiress” author slipped on a silky white pair, which perfectly matched her dress. The style included stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, as well as glamorous crossed straps covered in crystals. When paired with Hilton’s sparkling dress, the heels created a high-glamour moment that was utterly princess-worthy.

Paris Hilton attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

