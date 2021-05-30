Paris Hilton Wears All Colors of the Rainbow in Throwback Juicy Couture Tracksuit & Multicolored Sneakers

Cue the “Simple Life” theme song. Paris Hilton just took us back to the early 2000’s with her latest outfit, featuring an icy blue velour tracksuit and multicolored sneakers.

After Hilton posted a photo of herself jetting off to an unknown destination earlier this week, it appears she landed in Malibu. Hilton was spotted at the Malibu Country Mart yesterday on a smoothie run with fiancé Carter Reum, shopping bags and crystal-embellished face mask in hand.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in Malibu. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in Malibu. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA For her relaxing day out, Hilton donned one of her style signatures: blue velour Juicy Couture joggers. Worn with a complementary blue velour zip-up hoodie and matching baseball cap, the outfit instantly conjures up images of the heiress wearing similar Juicy sets in the early aughts with Nicole Richie.

Hilton layered a colorful rainbow print T-shirt under her jacket. She also accessorized with a multicolored crystal choker and her staple oversized sunglasses.

To finish off the comfy and casual look, she wore a studded leather Philipp Plein backpack — the same one she carried on her flight.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in Malibu. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA The greatest rainbow moment from Hilton’s look, however, was her sneakers featuring multicolored side stripes. Not only did the vibrant details complement the rest of her look, but they also appeared to be a symbol of allyship for Pride Month, which begins in June.

Hilton has been a longtime ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, previously working with BMW to support The Trevor Project for 2020 Pride, and voicing support for gay and transgender rights on social media.

A closer look at Hilton’s colorful sneakers. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Hilton also made sure to show off her best accessory: her custom $2 million emerald-cut engagement ring, designed by jeweler Jean Dousset.

Reum seemed to have gotten the casual dress memo, also wearing a blue hoodie with red and yellow stripes. The two made quite the pair in their coordinating outfits, walking arm-in-arm throughout the Mart.

Hilton’s sneaker wardrobe is expansive. The singer and businesswoman has worn styles by Plein, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti, frequently accented with crystals or mixed materials — both staples in Hilton’s maximalist wardrobe. She even starred in Yeezy’s Season 6 campaign in 2018, wearing the brand’s chunky sneakers and nude sandals as a Kim Kardashian lookalike.

For more formal occasions, Hilton prefers statement-making pumps like sparkly, colorful, and studded heels by Valentino, Christian Louboutin, and Aquazzura.

Brighten up your rotation with multicolored sneakers inspired by Paris Hilton.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Adidas Originals Superstar W sneaker, $65 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Soludos Rainbow Wave sneaker, $139.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vans x Flour Shop sneaker, $93 (was $115).

Click through the gallery for more of Paris Hilton’s glam style over the years.