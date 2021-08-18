Paris Hilton Does Classic Glam in Sparkly Blue Dress and Valentino Studded Pumps on ‘Tonight Show’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Hilton brought her signature glamour to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The heiress donned a sparkling blue dress by Philipp Plein for the occasion. Her Aphrodite style featured broad shoulders and cuffed sleeves, as well as a deep V-shaped neckline. The look’s greatest statement, however, came from allover rhinestones that covered the dress, catching the light at every moment. Its dazzle was further amplified by a belted waist, topped with a heart-shaped jeweled buckle.

Paris Hilton speaks with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. CREDIT: Alex Hooks/NBC

When it came to shoes, Hilton balanced her dress’ bold statement with versatile black pumps — with a twist. The Netflix “Cooking With Paris” host slipped on a pair of pumps by one of her go-to designers, Valentino. The black leather shoes featured pointed toes, as well as 4-inch heels. They also boasted an ankle strap, as well as several support straps, accented with black pyramid studs — AKA the Rockstuds, a Valentino signature. The edgy embellishments gave an added rock n’ roll element to her look, while maintaining its classic nature by pairing a vibrant dress with a crisp neutral tone. Hilton’s pumps retail for $1,100 on Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Pointed-toe pumps have grown in popularity this year, due to their sharp silhouette and ability to instantly dress up any look — whether it’s a feminine dress or a casual T-shirt and jeans. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Mindy Kaling and Lady Gaga have all worn a variety of colors and materials of the style in recent weeks, hailing from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo. Hilton herself is no stranger to the shoe, having worn a range of pairs over the years — and donning several sets of Valentino’s this season.

Paris Hilton speaks with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. CREDIT: Alex Hooks/NBC

The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s shoe wardrobe is extensive. Hilton has worn a range of pumps and sneakers by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with crystals or mixed materials — both staples in her maximalist wardrobe. She even starred in Yeezy’s Season 6 campaign in 2018, wearing the brand’s chunky sneakers and nude sandals as a Kim Kardashian lookalike. Among her vast ventures, she also has a namesake shoe collection.

Outside of footwear, Hilton is a major force in the fashion industry. As a model, she’s previously walked in runway shows and starred in campaigns for brands like Iceberg, The Blonds and Christian Cowan. Hilton has also expanded her skill set as a businesswoman, launching her own lines of handbags, clothing, jewelry, fragrances and skincare over the last two decades.

