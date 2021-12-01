Paris Hilton Reveals What She Packed for Her Honeymoon With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton recently celebrated a major milestone and sat down with Footwear News to talk about it.

The socialite married venture capitalist Carter Reum on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles and held a three-day wedding celebration with friends and family. She and her new husband celebrated by heading out shortly after the nuptials on a seven-week honeymoon, including destinations like Bora Bora, London, the Bahamas, Morocco and a few surprise locations. Hilton talked with FN about her style on the trip.

“I like to capture memories and get beautiful photos and videos, so I bring a lot of really fun looks,” Hilton said. “I definitely like to dress up on holiday.”

Hilton talked about her different types of outfits for vacations, including Juicy Couture velour tracksuits for her downtime, but other times her butterfly wings and stunning dresses with bold prints and bright colors when creating content.

Some of her Instagram posts from her honeymoon so far have showcased soft white lacy looks in addition to darker, brighter animal prints mixed with tropical styles. She even wore a bright pink outfit on the beach — one of the entrepreneur’s signature colors. For her footwear, Paris packed light for the Bora Bora extension of the trip. She said that she only brought her Nicky Hilton x French Sole ballet flats, a departure from typically packing a suitcase full of a variety of shoes.

Hilton was recently announced as a Footwear News Achievement Award winner along with her mother, Kathy, and her sister, Nicky. The trio won the Icon Award, and this marks the second time the honor has been given — the only previous recipient was Iris Apfel. They will accept the honor on Nov. 30.

