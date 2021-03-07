Paris Hilton Wears the Ultimate Date Night Outfit in Sheer Maxi Dress & Valentino Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Newly engaged Paris Hilton wore the ultimate date night look while out with fiancé Carter Reum at Nobu Malibu on Saturday.

The actress and media personality sported a sheer green maxi dress featuring elegantly flounced sleeves, a ruffled hem and metallic accents throughout. She paired the frock with Valentino’s Garavani Rockstud pumps in calfskin and accessorized with diamond earrings, a glittering black crossbody bag, and of course, her massive emerald-cut ring on her left hand.

Paris Hilton in a green maxi dress and Valentino pumps while out with fiancé Carter Reum at Nobu Malibu. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Entrepreneur and DJ Reum popped the question in February, just days before Hilton’s 40th birthday, while the couple was vacationing together on a private island. For the event, Hilton wore a bride-like sequined Retrofête gown featuring a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. To complete the look, she sported a dainty Loschy crown, bejeweled fingerless gloves and matching white ballet flats to stay comfortable while waking down the beach and posing for photos.

“My fairytale dream came true!” She wrote in an Instagram post on her page on Feb. 17. “I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife!”

The star has been keeping busy since her engagement. She recently appeared on the cover of L’Officiel Italia with sister Nikki Hilton, wearing matching black power suits, and has been spotted in a range of colorful outfits while promoting her This Is Paris podcast.

Although Hilton’s style has become noticeably more sophisticated since she first rose to fame in the early aughts, she’s never been one to shy away from bold outfit choices. Today, she often reaches for statement-making footwear styles from designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sergio Rossi.

