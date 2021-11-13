Paris Hilton Does Head-to-Toe Hot Pink In a Tutu, Veil and Platform Boots For Wedding After Party

Hilton at her wedding after party at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday in Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton partied it up this Friday and for good reason, after the entrepreneur and social media star’s November 11 wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Staying true to her glitzy fashion tastes, Hilton sported a Barbie-esque all-pink outfit for her wedding after-party the following day at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles. The look was full of glamorously girly elements, from the bold fuchsia veil, glittering pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a bedazzled pink dress with a full mullet tutu. Capping off the bubblegum ensemble was a pair of hot pink, platform-heeled ankle boots.

The reality TV star in a hot pink tutu-like dress and veil with matching heart-shaped sunglasses and pink platform boots, arriving at her wedding after party at the Santa Monica Pier on November 12. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA This is not the first time — nor is it likely to be the last — that Hilton has chosen a fabulously flamboyant pair of shoes for an event. The heiress is known for her penchant for all things bedazzled, glittering, extravagant and girly in her wardrobe choices; from wearing sky-high platform heeled boots to dresses trimmed with feathers. Hilton’s style modulates between festival chic; like outfit for last night’s festivities, to socialite-suitable couture of point-toe point shoes and feminine tiered or A-line dresses.

Hilton is wearing an Alice + Olivia dress with Sergio Rossi pumps and carrying an Oscar de la Renta bag. CREDIT: MEGA

The reality TV star and her husband were married on November 11 at the former Bel Air estate of the bride’s late grandfather Barron Hilton, the successor to hotelier Conrad Hilton, in a wedding that will air as part of Hilton’s new show, “Paris in Love,” which also debuted on the same day on Peacock. Hilton, Reum and their celebrity guests (including Demi Lovato ) continued the wedding celebrations at the Santa Monica Pier. The party was more of an extravagant mini carnival than a traditional wedding reception; complete with a roller coaster, a ferris wheel, bumper cars and other standard Santa Monica games.

Aside from her many business ventures and her reality-show background, Hilton is also known for going above and beyond with her shoe game. Her collection of shoes; primarily pumps and sneakers, carries a wide range of styles and colors from brands like Philipp Plein, Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and many, many more.

