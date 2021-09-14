×
Paris Hilton Gives Edgy Style a Sweet Twist in a Collared Little Black Dress & Rockstud Pumps

By Tara Larson
Paris Hilton went monochrome stepping out on Tuesday.

The socialite was seen leaving her apartment in New York this afternoon in all-black attire. The outfit consisted of a long-sleeve minidress with an embellished collar and sheer sleeves. Hilton added opaque black tights, simple silver jewelry and a black top handle bag to complete the look. She also pulled her famous blonde locks into a high ponytail and added her go-to oversize sunglasses.

Paris Hilton, NYC, black
Paris Hilton in NYC.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For her shoes, the FN August cover star wore Valentino Rockstud Ankle Strap Pumps in a black colorway. The pointed-toe shoes feature sleek ankle and slingback straps, as well as 4.3-inch heels and black stud embellishments. The shoes have been a favorite of Hilton’s as she is known to wear the style frequently. Similar colorways of Hilton’s heels retail for over $1,000 at Saks.

Paris Hilton, Valentino, rockstud, black, dress, NYC
A closer look at Hilton’s shoes.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s shoe wardrobe has included a variety of pumps and sneakers by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials.

Outside of footwear, Hilton is well-known in the fashion industry. She has previously modeled on runways and starred in campaigns for brands like Iceberg, The Blonds and Christian Cowan. In 2018 she also starred in Yeezy’s Season 6 campaign where she sported the brand’s chunky sneakers and nude sandals as a Kim Kardashian clone. As a businesswoman, Hilton has expanded her reach with launches of namesake lines from shoes to clothing and jewelry to skincare over the past two decades.

