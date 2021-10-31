Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames.

Paris Hilton attends Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

Paris Hilton and a friend attend Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

When it came to shoes, Hilton continued her dedication to glitz with a pair of dazzling Aquazzura pumps. The slingback Tequila style featured metallic silver uppers, pointed toes and 4.7-inch heels. The shoes’ crystal-covered toes and uppers created a glamorous statement alongside Hilton’s dress—and, when paired with the icy number, looked like a modern take on Cinderella. The star’s look also makes the case for re-wearing beloved shoes, as she donned the same pair at the MTV VMA’s last month. Hilton’s pumps retail for $1,508 (on sale from $2,320) on Farfetch.com.

Paris Hilton attends Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

A closer look at Hilton’s Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

Disco-worthy heels have returned this fall, alongside live events, to add a burst of bold glamour to any ensemble. Styles often feature platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps in sparkly fabric, covered in crystals or glitter. Hilton is the latest to don a pair, with stars like Rita Ora, Sarah Jessica Parker and Dua Lipa wearing sparkling styles from Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and GCDS in recent weeks.

Paris Hilton, Paris Jakson, Demi Lovato and Ashley Benson attend Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Most recently, she’s frequently worn multiple pairs of pointed-toe Rockstud pumps by Valentino.

Outside of footwear, Hilton is a top figure in the fashion industry. As a model, she’s previously walked on runways and starred in campaigns for brands like Iceberg, The Blonds and Christian Cowan. She’s also starred in Yeezy’s Season 6 campaign in 2018, wearing the brand’s chunky sneakers and nude sandals as a Kim Kardashian clone.

Paris continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

