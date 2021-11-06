Paris Hilton Models a Lacy All-White Look Ahead of Her Wedding

Paris Hilton toting one of her pups while out in Beverly Hills.

Come next Thursday, Paris Hilton will be a married woman.

The 40-year-old reality star, who is set to wed entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate, was spotted out and about with one of her beloved pooches on Friday afternoon. Hilton dressed in an all-white look that practically screamed “bride-to-be” for the outing. Smiling for photos and posing with fans, she wore a lacy white frock, Alice + Olivia’s Anaya, featuring a collar with a partial front-button closure and a tiered skirt.

Hilton is wearing an Alice + Olivia dress with Sergio Rossi pumps and carrying an Oscar de la Renta bag. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Cooking With Paris” star styled the romantic look with a pair of white leather Sergio Rossi pumps featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette and a sleek silver metal stiletto heel. She further added to her ensemble with some white accessories, including white-rimmed sunglasses and Oscar de la Renta’s Tro bag crafted from white leather with a 3D floral detail.

Paris Hilton is seen out and about in Beverly Hills ahead of her wedding. CREDIT: MEGA

The socialite and businesswoman, who celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas last month, will undoubtably have a star-studded guest list at her nuptials on Nov. 11. It’s been reported that her longtime friend, Kim Kardashian, who is always making fashion waves, will be in attendance.

A closer look at Paris Hilton wearing a pair of white leather pointy-toed Sergio Rossi pumps featuring a silver metal stiletto heel. CREDIT: MEGA

