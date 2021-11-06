Paris Hilton Models a Lacy All-White Look Ahead of Her Wedding

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Come next Thursday, Paris Hilton will be a married woman.
The 40-year-old reality star, who is set to wed entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate, was spotted out and about with one of her beloved pooches on Friday afternoon. Hilton dressed in an all-white look that practically screamed “bride-to-be” for the outing. Smiling for photos and posing with fans, she wore a lacy white frock, Alice + Olivia’s Anaya, featuring a collar with a partial front-button closure and a tiered skirt.
The “Cooking With Paris” star styled the romantic look with a pair of white leather Sergio Rossi pumps featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette and a sleek silver metal stiletto heel. She further added to her ensemble with some white accessories, including white-rimmed sunglasses and Oscar de la Renta’s Tro bag crafted from white leather with a 3D floral detail.
The socialite and businesswoman, who celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas last month, will undoubtably have a star-studded guest list at her nuptials on Nov. 11. It’s been reported that her longtime friend, Kim Kardashian, who is always making fashion waves, will be in attendance.
Shop white pumps inspired by Paris Hilton’s bridal-ready look ahead.
To Buy: Sergio Rossi Sr Milano Pump, $400 (was $800); theoutnet.com
To Buy: Calvin Klein Callia Pump, $100; nordstrom.com
To Buy: Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Pointed Toe Pump, $745; nordstrom.com