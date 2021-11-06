×
Paris Hilton Models a Lacy All-White Look Ahead of Her Wedding

By Allie Fasanella
Paris Hilton toting one of her pups while out in Beverly Hills.
CREDIT: MEGA

Come next Thursday, Paris Hilton will be a married woman.

The 40-year-old reality star, who is set to wed entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate, was spotted out and about with one of her beloved pooches on Friday afternoon. Hilton dressed in an all-white look that practically screamed “bride-to-be” for the outing. Smiling for photos and posing with fans, she wore a lacy white frock, Alice + Olivia’s Anaya, featuring a collar with a partial front-button closure and a tiered skirt.

paris hilton, sergio rossi pumps,
Hilton is wearing an Alice + Olivia dress with Sergio Rossi pumps and carrying an Oscar de la Renta bag.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “Cooking With Paris” star styled the romantic look with a pair of white leather Sergio Rossi pumps featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette and a sleek silver metal stiletto heel. She further added to her ensemble with some white accessories, including white-rimmed sunglasses and Oscar de la Renta’s Tro bag crafted from white leather with a 3D floral detail.

paris hilton, sergio rossi pumps,
Paris Hilton is seen out and about in Beverly Hills ahead of her wedding.
CREDIT: MEGA

The socialite and businesswoman, who celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas last month, will undoubtably have a star-studded guest list at her nuptials on Nov. 11. It’s been reported that her longtime friend, Kim Kardashian, who is always making fashion waves, will be in attendance.

paris hilton wearing white sergio rossi pumps
A closer look at Paris Hilton wearing a pair of white leather pointy-toed Sergio Rossi pumps featuring a silver metal stiletto heel.
CREDIT: MEGA

Shop white pumps inspired by Paris Hilton’s bridal-ready look ahead.

Sergio Rossi Sr Milano leather Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Outnet

To Buy: Sergio Rossi Sr Milano Pump, $400 (was $800); theoutnet.com

calvin klein Callia Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Calvin Klein Callia Pump, $100; nordstrom.com

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Pointed Toe Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Pointed Toe Pump, $745; nordstrom.com

