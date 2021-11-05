Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party.

He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap, and distressed Converse sneaks.

Pamela Anderson, with her son Brandon Thomas Lee, at the launch of his Swingers Club Capsule Collection at The Webster in LA. CREDIT: Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency / MEGA The “Baywatch” star wore a similar black dress and complemented it with the classic Christian Louboutin pointed pump while out with Lee a few years ago at Craig’s restaurant, the celebrity hot spot in West Hollywood.

These 4-inch heels are a quick and easy way to complete any outfit and an obvious favorite of Anderson’s. Beyond the footwear, to elevate Anderson’s ensemble even further, she opted to top things off with black gloves.

See more of Pamela Anderson’s style through the years.

If you’re looking for the perfect pumps, here are some classic and versatile options below worth the investment.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.