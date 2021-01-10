×
Oprah Winfrey Dances in Long Sleeve Pink Dress and Red Pointed Toe Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
Oprah Winfrey danced into the weekend wearing a celebrity-favorite color combo.

On Saturday, the media mogul’s magazine, O, The Oprah Magazine‘s Instagram account, shared a video of Winfrey dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” on the set of a photoshoot. For the occasion, Winfrey wore a vibrant pink long sleeve dress.

The figure-flattering frock featured a round neck and stopped just below her knees. The dress also featured a tie around the waist. As for footwear, Winfrey opted for a pair of red pumps. The shoes featured a sleek pointed toe and a 2-inch heel.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CJ2IcoRAcbb/?igshid=1h92mctdtq0nu

Pairing pink and red has become a must-have color union in recent years. Pink and red gowns were a big trend at the 2019 Emmys with Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi, Taraji P. Henson and Marisa Tomei all wearing the hues on the red carpet. The combo is perhaps popular because the colors not only look good together, but also exude warmth, femininity and confidence. If you don’t already have a pink and red dress, consider pairing a pink sweater with red trousers for a color blocking effect, or add red heels to compliment a pink suit or dress as demonstrated by Winfrey.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her style, Winfrey often opts for wrap dresses or looks that feature a flattering drape effect. When it comes to shoes, Winfrey’s collection includes footwear from Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Stella McCartney and Vionic Shoes.

Add red pumps to your rotation with these picks below.

BCBGeneration Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: BCBGeneration Middea Pointy Toe Pumps, $53 (was $89)

Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump, $40 (was $98)

Naturalizer Arielle Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Naturalizer Arielle Pump, $110

