Oprah Winfrey Wears Is Boldy Boho in Bright Red Shirt-dress and Brown Slide Sandals With Jennifer Hudson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Oprah Winfrey chose a bold red look for her latest interview — and even had a matching moment in the process.

The media mogul wore a lightweight red shirtdress to speak with singer and actress Jennifer Hudson for her “OWN Spotlight” interview series. Winfrey’s dress featured a sharp collar, long sleeves, and flowing maxi skirt, adding a bohemian effect to the piece. The style is a wardrobe staple for stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and Ciara in a variety of colors and lengths. The piece’s popularity over the years comes from its’ versatility; it can be worn as a dress, tucked into skirts as a top, or layered or belted for a range of looks in any season. Though Winfrey’s style appears to be sold out, a similar shorter style by Trina Turk retails for $278 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Trina Turk’s Lono shirtdress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Winfrey kept her accessories minimal: gold drop earrings, a gold ring, and an Apple Watch with a brown strap. For footwear, the Emmy-winning star donned a pair of brown leather slide sandals. The shoes added a summer-worthy spin to the dress from their simple construction, open toes and open back. They were also quite practical, proving ideal for Winfrey to walk and sit for her conversation with Hudson.

Hudson matched Winfrey’s red look for the occasion, promoting her newest project — portraying Aretha Franklin in the upcoming drama “Respect.” She donned an off-the-shoulder dress in the same red hue as Winfrey’s, which featured similarly long sleeves and a short hemline. Also similarly to Winfrey, the “Dreamgirls” star’s look was paired with minimalist gold jewelry: a chunky ring and “Respect” nameplate necklace.

For footwear, Hudson created a monochrome ensemble with a pair of red heeled mules. Made by emerging label Titi Adesa, the suede and patent leather S’oke Rosso shoes boasted pointed toes, stiletto heels, and a stripe of woven leather for added ventilation. The mules retail for £485 (approximately $667 USD) on TitiAdesa.com.

Titi Adesa’s S’oke Rosso mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of TIti Adesa

When it comes to fashion, Oprah has her signature go-to styles. The mogul often wears maxi and midi-length dresses in a range of colors — though navy, red, and pink are popular picks — for events and interviews, often by high-end brands like Stella McCartney, Badgley Mischka, Oscar de la Renta, and Vera Wang. On the shoe front, she regularly wears pumps with T-straps, open and pointed toes from similarly luxe labels like Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo, as well as affordable brands like J.Crew. For more casual occasions, she can be spotted in sneakers by Allbirds and Vionic, as well as platform brogues by McCartney.

Slip on a pair of brown slide sandals this summer, inspired by Oprah Winfrey.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garson sandals, $56 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Karolyn sandals, $50 (was $69).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Patos sandals, $248.

Click through the gallery to see the top shoes that have made Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” list over the years. loved by Oprah Winfrey.