Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration.

Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it “The Policy” cause I’m that serious about it.”.

The author and television host dressed comfortably for the day’s events in a cream jersey dress that stopped just above her ankles. The dress seemed to be made from a warm material, complete with long sleeves, fit perfectly for the chill in the air. In Oprah fashion, the talk show host wore her famous spectacles in a smart, almost frameless style that accessorized the look in a playful manner. The round frames and neutral hardware were accentuated by a set of pearls layered around the starlet’s neck in silver and white. Through the video, we can see a hint of bling on the ears, worn simply through a pair of small hoops.

On her feet, Winfrey wore a neutral pair of flats that allowed her to dance the day away with her family. The cream shoes appeared to be comfortable and easy to walk, and most importantly, dance in. The ensemble is simple and yet effective. It suits the talk show host well, and aims at keeping her warm while allowing for room to move and groove. It’s a practical and functional look, practically made for Winfrey, a comfortable yet chic set of wears that seem perfect to celebrate in.

