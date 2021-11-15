Oprah Goes Sleek in Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Beige Suit for Interview With Adele

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adele’s return to the spotlight after releasing her latest album last month has garnered the world’s attention, including Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah Winfrey wearing a beige suit and pumps while interviewing Adele for a CBS television special “Adele: One Night Only.” CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

The talk show host interviewed the singer as a part of the CBS “Adele One Night Only” special, which included a performance from LA’s Griffith Observatory that aired Sunday, Nov, 14. For the on-screen sit-down, Winfrey went for a classy beige suit ensemble. She wore a cream-colored shirt with beaded detail running down the front.

Oprah Winfrey wearing a beige suit and pumps while interviewing Adele for a CBS television special “Adele: One Night Only.” . CREDIT: Joe Pugliese/CBS

On top, she wore a linen blazer and pants in the same material. For footwear, the 67-year-old wore the perfect pumps. She matched her suit with a pair of white kitten-heeled shoes with a closed-toe top and a jewel-encrusted detail on the shoes’ lining and the buckle-up strap running across her foot.

Adele went for a similar style. The 33-year-old wore a Christopher John Rogers resort 2022 crisp bright white suit. The matching set featured crystals that ran down the seams of the pants and jacket. She also wore a pair of white Christian Louboutin Claire 80 white patent-leather slingback pumps which can be found for $745 on Nordstrom.com.

Adele performing for a CBS television special “Adele: One Night Only.” CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Later, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer took to the stage for a performance. She sported a beautiful black Schiaparelli haute couture draped silk faille gown. The ensemble incorporated a moon rock embroidered bustier with sparkly embellishments. The look also featured dramatic puffed-up sleeves and mermaid styled skirt that draped to the ground.

Adele performing for a CBS television special “Adele: One Night Only.” CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

