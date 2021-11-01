Olivia Wilde Dressed Up in Blonde Wig & Platform Heels as Dolly Parton For Harry Styles’ Halloween Concert

Olivia Wilde channeled her inner country-glam self for Halloween this year. The actor and director dressed up as Dolly Parton, complete with a blonde wig and sky-high heels.

She also shared a video on Instagram on Sunday morning of her costume, which showed her trying on fake “Dolly boobs.” “I think it brings a little flair to my personality,” she said in the clip.

Wilde posted more videos of her Halloween look, featuring denim capris, a yellow western button-up shirt and gold heels. “In my mind this is how she works out,” she wrote, while dressed as Dolly Parton, wine glass in hand, riding a Peloton exercise bike. Parton’s hit song “9 to 5” played in the background of the Instagram Story, of course.

Olivia Wilde wore sky-high platforms as Dolly Parton for Halloween. CREDIT: Instagram/Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde dressed up as country star Dolly Parton for Halloween. CREDIT: Instagram/Olivia Wilde

Wilde dressed up on Saturday night in New York for boyfriend Harry Styles’ sold-out “Harryween” Fancy Dress Party concert at Madison Square Garden. There, fans were encouraged to dress in costume for the festivities, with Styles himself dressing up as Judy Garland’s Dorothy character from “The Wizard of Oz.”

For his onstage look, Styles wore a custom Gucci ensemble, featuring a blue and white gingham puff sleeve shirt dress with all-over red apple print and embellished with red sequin strawberries with a tulle petticoat skirt.

Harry Styles, as Dorothy, wore a custom Gucci blue and white gingham puff sleeve shirt dress for his “Harryween” concert in New York. CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthony Pham

To complete the iconic costume, Styles wore his own version of Dorothy’s ruby red slippers, which came in the form of a boot, specifically designed for the occasion by Alessandro Michele. The pair featured light blue leather uppers, which coordinated with his dress and mimicked Dorothy’s socks from the original film, and the bottoms featured block heels, bow accents and rounded toes covered in red glitter.