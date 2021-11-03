Olivia Wilde Is Bolder Than Ever in a Lace Corset & Black Riding Boots for Gucci Love Parade

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Wilde gives a lesson in mixing and matching textures.

For last night’s Gucci Love Parade runway show, the “House” actress showed up looking like she could’ve stepped off the runway herself. Wilde slipped into a black overcoat, a black lacy bandeau that was decked out in the double-interlocking G Gucci logo and a coordinating black corset; she then paired the look with a brown midi skirt that also featured the signature double Gs. The final touch came in the form of a brown Gucci belt bag.

For the shoes, she popped on a pair of black riding boots that complemented the moment perfectly.

Olivia Wilde at the Gucci Love Parade runway show. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s black riding boots. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it comes to fashion, Wilde has a relaxed fashion aesthetic that’s both comfy and chic. When it comes to off-duty occasions, she prefers slouchy t-shirts, cozy sweaters and functional activewear. On the red carpet, though, the actress wears stunning creations from principled brands like Fendi, Etro, Valentino and Carolina Herrera.

Wilde has also done her fair share of modeling within the fashion and beauty worlds, having starred in campaigns for H&M and a True Botanicals shoot. Also, the “Tron” star worked with ThredUp, an online consignment and thrift store, to help shine a light on secondhand buying clothing and cutting down on fast fashion.

Put on a pair of black riding boots and refine your outfits, inspired by Olivia Wilde.

CREDIT: Tory Burch

To Buy: Tory Burch T-Hardware Ricing Boots, $528.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Khaite Derby Knee-High Leather Riding Boots, $1,460.

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Penny Leather Riding Boot, $100.

