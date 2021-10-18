See Olivia Rodrigo’s Standout Style Evolution

Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of the early 2000s fashion and loves to be styled in the latest Y2K trends. It makes sense that the singer would dabble in what is now retro-inspired style since she was born in 2003 and missed embracing the iconic looks of the era.

The “Jealousy, Jealousy” artist has been at the top of the music charts with her breakout hit album “Sour” and also sits at the top of the fashion world’s radar, too. Rodrigo is often spotted in colorful garments, mixed prints and lots of jewelry. It appears that her favorite choice of footwear includes platform boots and chunky heels, with styles that are from a mix of luxury and affordable brands like Doc Martens, Marc Jacobs and Naked Wolfe.

Here, take a look at the former Disney “Bizaardvark” star’s standout style evolution.

Olivia Rodrigo at Disney Pixar’s ‘Coco’ movie premiere November 8, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA When Rodrigo attended Disney Pixar’s “Coco” movie premiere on Nov. 8, 2017 in an ankle-length red dress and perfectly matched heels, she looked effortlessly chic. The outfit included ruffles with the bottom hem meeting the ballet-style heels adorned with ankle ribbons.

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at The Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., on June 6. CREDIT: River / MEGA Still with Disney in 2018, Rodrigo embraced a more playful style in a black iridescent sequined top and coral trousers at the Radio Disney Music Awards on June 6. The songstress completed the look in strappy brown platform sandals.

Olivia Rodrigo at the “My Friend’s Place” 30th Anniversary Gala in 2018. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For the 2018 “My Friend’s Place” 30th Anniversary Gala, her black mini dress incorporated a red velvet flower motif to match the event’s backdrop on April 6. She anchored the outfit with red pumps that featured ribbons around the ankle.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” world premiere on Sept. 30, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Rodrigo shined at the world premiere for Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in a metallic gold pant set. Her black sandal heels featured a tinted PVC strap across the top of her foot.

Olivia Rodrigo at the White House daily press briefing on July 14, 2021. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

Rodrigo wore a vintage Chanel pink tweed skirt set to met with President Joe Biden for a vaccination press release on July 14. The Chanel outfit resembled a schoolgirl uniform when paired with her high black socks and white platform heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Olivia Rodrigo performs at iHeartRadio in Las Vegas on Sept. 18, 2021. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

The “Driver’s License” singer performed her first major show on Sept. 18 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Rodrigo entertained the crowd with the 20-minute gig in a black long-sleeve crop top with asymmetric cutouts and blue high waisted tailored trousers. The outfit had some punk rock vibes with a chain grommet belt and the top’s sleeves coming over her hands like fingerless gloves.

Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV VMAs 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Rodrigo wowed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 in a vintage 2001 Versace spring dress. The strapless gown had a floor-length hem that hid her shoes.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 2021 Met Gala celebrating American Fashion. CREDIT: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com

In the most daring outfit yet, Rodrigo walked the steps of the Met Gala on Sept. 13 in a see-through jumpsuit that featured velvet ostrich feathers with lace sleeves and pant legs. Rodrigo wore sky-high platforms for an extra dose of drama.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in NYC on Sep 26, 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com

Rodrigo turned heads again when she attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures‘ opening gala on Sept. 26 in a Saint Laurent gown. The black sheath dress had a thigh-high split and a large geometric shape cut out of the bustier.

See Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae and more Gen-Z style stars.