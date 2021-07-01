×
Olivia Rodrigo Is So ’90s in a Lace Slip Dress & Glittering Heels to Celebrate Her Sour Prom Concert Film

By Robyn Merrett
Olivia Rodrigo is taking it back to the ’90s to celebrate the release of her Sour Prom Concert film.

On Wednesday, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from her “prom party,” which she threw to celebrate the debut of her project. For the big day, Rodrigo brought on the nostalgia, wearing a baby pink slip dress that was adorned with lace and tiny, multi-colored fish.

Rodrigo’s look is just an example of how retro trends are having a major moment right now. Slip dresses, while timeless, were particularly popular on the red carpet among celebrities in the ’90s and early 2000s. Today, the sleek silhouette is just as loved as seen on the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Rihanna and more. The style is significantly popular among Gen-Zers like Rodrigo and Addison Rae.

Rodrigo continued the playful and retro theme with her hair, styling her brown tresses in sectioned pigtails. She then accessorized with layered pearl necklaces and rings on her fingers.

As for footwear, Rodrigo added a glittering touch. The pop star opted for sparkly blue platform heels. The shoes featured a rounded peep toe and sat stop a chunky block heel.

It’s been a big year for Rodrigo, who released her album “Sour” last month. To continue the buzz, the star debuted her concert film, which shows her performing the songs from the buzzy album in a magical prom setting.

Add some glitz to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

betsey johnson, glitter heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Blue by Betsey Johnson Rina Heel, $76

Giuseppe zanotti, platform sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Glitter Platform Sandals, $398 (was $796)

amina mauddi, jah jah sandal, sparkly heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Jah Jah Sandal, $1,026 (was $1465)

Click through the gallery to see more of Olivia Rodrigo’s style and other Gen-Z stars. 

