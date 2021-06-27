Olivia Rodrigo Masters 2000s Style in Black Silk Dress and Platform Mary Janes

Olivia Rodrigo brought a dose of edge to her signature Y2K style this afternoon. The 18-year-old actress wore a silky black Realisation Par dress printed with dragons, styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

Rodrigo’s minidress was paired with a range of layered silver necklaces, featuring silver chains, crystals and a string of natural pearls. The “good 4 u” singer further accessorized with a variety of silver rings and a pair of earrings that featured crystal-embedded tooth pendants. She also added a Y2K twist from an off-white shoulder bag, printed with a graphic of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan from the “Twilight” movie franchise.

On the shoe front, Rodrigo buckled into a pair of Mary Jane brogues by T.U.K. The pair featured a 2-inch platform with black and white faux leather uppers, as well as a wide buckled strap and wingtip detailing. Paired with tall sheer black socks, the shoes appeared both preppy and subversive — but didn’t lose their punk-rock edge. Rodrigo’s pair retails for $100 on Tukshoes.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of T.U.K.

Rodrigo has shown her penchant for nostalgic looks since she skyrocketed to worldwide fame this year, following the debut of her hit song “Driver’s License” and first album Sour. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” alumna often wears academic- and skater-influenced ensembles featuring plaid prints, matching sets and collared tops that mix established labels like DSQUARED2 and Jean Paul Gaultier with emerging brands like Mirror Palais and Erika Maish, plus vintage pieces and plenty of layered necklaces. On the formal front, Rodrigo has been spotted in prom-like tulle and lace dresses by Dior and Ashley Williams.

Where footwear is concerned, the singer tends to wear boots and sneakers that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens and Magda Butrym have proven to be her favorites, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear choices often include taller heels and silhouettes, like Marc Jacobs’ Kiki boots. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in styles by Nicholas Kirkwood, Tamara Mellon, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

Channel Y2K grunge in some Mary Janes, inspired by Olivia Rodrigo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

