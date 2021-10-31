Olivia Rodrigo’s Blue Dress and Hidden Heels Make The Ultimate Halloween Femme Fatale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo embodied one of Hollywood’s most iconic femme fatales at Booby Tape’s Halloween party on Saturday night.

The “Good 4 U” singer’s outfit was directly inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s character Elvira Hancock from the 1983 film “Scarface.” Rodrigo paid homage to the power-hungry Elvira in a blonde wig and silky blue slip dress, resembling her signature ensemble from the film. The star kept her accessories minimal, pairing the simple dress with a glossy lip and drop earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo and a friend attend Booby Tape’s 2021 Halloween party. CREDIT: Courtesy of Booby Tape

For footwear, Rodrigo wore glamorous heels to amplify her ensemble’s dramatic nature. Though mostly hidden beneath her dress’ long skirt, the pair appeared to feature platforms covered in a silver sparkly fabric. The style is reminiscent of disco heels that have been trending this year, due to their bold embellishments like sequins, crystals and glitter. In addition to Rodrigo, stars like Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale have also worn glam footwear from Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to style, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear also includes chunky platform boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

