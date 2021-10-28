Olivia Rodrigo Said President Joe Biden Gave Her a Shoehorn After White House Visit

Olivia Rodrigo arrives to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of White House Covid vaccine push in Washington, D.C., on July 14, 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo now has an interesting story to tell at parties. The “Good 4 U” singer made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week and recounted her July visit to the White House where she received a “strange” gift from President Joe Biden.

“He gave me some M&Ms and he gave me a shoehorn, which was strange,” she said. “It had like the presidential emblem on it… I didn’t see it when he gave it to me. It was in a bag. When I took it out, I was like, ‘Wow, so cool,’” she added.

Kimmel quipped, “Well, if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is. He is giving out shoehorns.”

For those wondering what exactly is a shoehorn — it’s a device that dates back to the 16th century and was made to help your heels slide into your shoes.

This summer, Rodrigo meet with President Joe Biden in an effort to encourage younger generations to get their COVID-19 vaccines. She also took part in a social media campaign at the time, alongside chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, urging young Americans to get their vaccinations.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote vaccinations, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

“It was such an honor to go and especially to support such an important cause that I feel passionately about,” she said on “Kimmel”. “And everyone was just so kind to me, Biden and Fauci. The White House is just the coolest place.”

For her late-night appearance, Rodrigo wore bright green, semi-sheer collared shirt with ruffle detailing, paired with a black leather pencil skirt and leather ankle-tie platforms.

Olivia Rodrigo on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: ABC

