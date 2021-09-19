×
Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Out at Her First Concert in Crop Top, Edgy Pants and Lug-Sole Boots

By Aaron Royce
Olivia Rodrigo made her concert debut at Las Vegas’ iHeart Radio Music Festival in her signature edgy style – with shoes to match.

The pop star hit the stage yesterday for her iHeartRadio Daytime Village set, wearing a sleek crop top. The cutout number featured a black bandeau, long “cold shoulder” sleeves and a high neckline. Rodrigo accentuated her look’s edge with longtime stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, pairing wide-legged high-waisted gray trousers with an eyelet-studded belt, silver wallet chains and rings.

Rodrigo also added her own touch to the look: a silver bracelet inspired by the “Twilight” series’ “Breaking Dawn: Part 2” film. “Wearing my ‘Breaking Dawn’ charm bracelet for good luck,'” the star captioned a photo of her wrist prior to her performance.

Olivia Rodrigo, iHeart Radio Music Festival
Olivia Rodrigo performs at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo, iHeart Radio Music Festival
Rodrigo photographs her “Twilight” charm bracelet before her performance.
CREDIT: Instagram

The “Driver’s License” singer’s shoes were one of her signatures: platform boots. As seen on the Delgadillo’ Instagram Stories, Rodrigo ran onstage in a pair of black leather platforms. The pair appeared to feature a thick platform base with a height of at least 4 inches, as well as chunky rounded toes. They also included lug soles, which added a utilitarian edge to Rodrigo’s look.

Olivia Rodrigo, iHeart Radio Music Festival
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the iHeart Radio Music Festival, as seen by stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.
CREDIT: Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo, iHeart Radio Music Festival
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the iHeart Radio Music Festival, as seen by stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.
CREDIT: Instagram

Platform footwear has risen as a top choice among the celebrity set, now that events such as concerts have resumed. The style’s penchant for security and style, often thanks to thick heels and supportive accents including ankle straps and stretchy uppers, have led to their popularity. Stars Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale have all worn fashionable pairs with an added height boost in recent weeks, as well.

Where footwear is concerned, Rodrigo often wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym have proven to be her favorites, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear choices often include chunky platforms or taller heels, including boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and T.U.K. On formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

