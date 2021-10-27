×
Olivia Rodrigo Takes Pop-Punk Style to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in a Plaid Corset, Lime Green Skirt & Dr. Martens Boots

By Hanna McNeila
Olivia Rodrigo proves it is easy being green. The “Good 4 You” singer looked effortlessly cool as she walked onto the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 18-year-old was Gen-Z-chic in a shiny bright green midi skirt with a plaid corset in green, blue, yellow and red. The top featured a black lace trim as well as matching ribbon straps. Rodrigo kept up the color consistency with her lime green hair ties, which were tied nicely into a bow shape.

olivia rodrigo, Dr Marten, Marc Jacobs
Olivia Rodrigo heading to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing Dr. Martens boots.
She accessorized with a colorful statement charm necklace that matched her metallic handbag from the Marc Jacobs Heaven line.

olivia rodrigo, Dr Marten, Marc Jacobs
Detail of Olivia Rodrigo’s Dr. Martens boots.
For footwear, the star sported Dr. Martens boots. The black combat boots featured a thick rubber sole and signature yellow lining.

During her sit-down with Kimmel, the pop star changed into another look that was green. She sported a semi-sheer collared shirt in the hue with ruffle detailing, but this time paired it with a black leather pencil skirt and matching Mary Jane pumps. The shoes boasted a pointed toe and bow tie strap around her ankles.

Rodrigo is often seen wearing Dr. Martens combat boots, which gives her style a punk aesthetic while also paying homage to Y2K trends. Like many other fashionable Gen-Zers, Rodrigo has a flair for making retro-inspired fashion trends look new and exciting.

Dr. Martens Jaden Pisa Platform boot, $200

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Bronx boot, $195

