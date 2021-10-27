Olivia Rodrigo Takes Pop-Punk Style to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in a Plaid Corset, Lime Green Skirt & Dr. Martens Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo proves it is easy being green. The “Good 4 You” singer looked effortlessly cool as she walked onto the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 18-year-old was Gen-Z-chic in a shiny bright green midi skirt with a plaid corset in green, blue, yellow and red. The top featured a black lace trim as well as matching ribbon straps. Rodrigo kept up the color consistency with her lime green hair ties, which were tied nicely into a bow shape.

Olivia Rodrigo heading to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: MEGA

She accessorized with a colorful statement charm necklace that matched her metallic handbag from the Marc Jacobs Heaven line.

Detail of Olivia Rodrigo’s Dr. Martens boots. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the star sported Dr. Martens boots. The black combat boots featured a thick rubber sole and signature yellow lining.

During her sit-down with Kimmel, the pop star changed into another look that was green. She sported a semi-sheer collared shirt in the hue with ruffle detailing, but this time paired it with a black leather pencil skirt and matching Mary Jane pumps. The shoes boasted a pointed toe and bow tie strap around her ankles.

Rodrigo is often seen wearing Dr. Martens combat boots, which gives her style a punk aesthetic while also paying homage to Y2K trends. Like many other fashionable Gen-Zers, Rodrigo has a flair for making retro-inspired fashion trends look new and exciting.

See more of what Gen-Z stars are wearing.

Rock on in these combat boots below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Dr. Martens Jaden Pisa Platform boot, $200

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Maddon Bettyy platform Combat boot, $99.99

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Bronx boot, $195