Olivia Rodrigo’s Lace Bustier, Combat Boots & Beret Give Carrie Bradshaw’s Parisian Inspo an Edgy Twist

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

Olivia Rodrigo took a break from the stage to wander around Las Vegas in a Parisian-meets-American outfit inspired by Carrie Bradshaw. While the singer is known for her elevated edgy looks, this time Rodrigo added a hint of “Sex and the City “vibes with an iconic Bradshaw style in an Instagram post today.

The “Good 4 U” singer wore a lace bustier top, high-waisted pants featuring blue/green motif, a black beret and a red handbag. The Parisian elements are inspired by SATC’s season 2, episode 12 scene where Bradshaw arrives at Big’s apartment wearing a beret and red outfit.

But Rodrigo gave Bradshaw’s attire an edgy spin with her footwear choice — a pair of black platform boots. The “Sour” artist is known for her punk style and preference to combat boots. Whether she is donning a plaid dress or a crochet skirt, Rodrigo always leans toward knee-high and chunky boots.

Even for her first concert at iHeartRadio Music Festival, the star wore her signature look and performed in a pair of chunky boots featuring approximately 4-inch heels and rounded toes. When it comes to footwear brands, Rodrigo has shown Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe, Vans and Magda Butrym to be her favorites.

As for her outfits, the singer mix and matches different eras and sub-genres of fashion. From retro-meets-princess looks to punk-rock ensembles, Rodrigo knows how to elevate unique pieces. During red carpet and star-studded events, the star can be seen in more elegant designs by Miu Miu, Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood and Sies Marjan, as well as other high-end brands.

 

