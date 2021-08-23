Olivia Rodrigo Puts a Punk Rock Twist on Y2K Style in Plaid Set and Edgy Platform Boots in ‘Brutal’ Music Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo was in subversive early 2000s style for her new music video, “Brutal.”

The 18-year-old actress wore a variety of Y2K-themed outfits and wigs for the occasion — plus a range of different digital face filters — styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. However, one look that especially stood out was straight from the early aughts, with a punk rock twist.

Rodrigo donned a pale purple pleated skirt with a matching bustier-like top, featuring a black plaid pattern. The set, accented with silver buckled straps and grommets, was layered with a shredded white graphic T-shirt. Her accessories were equally reminiscent of the era, including ombré rimless sunglasses, layered rings, clusters of pastel hair clips (around voluminous double ponytails with pink highlights, no less!) and a pair of Bon Bon Whims’ chunky gold Bloom Bloom hoop earrings. You can view the full look in the video below.

The “good 4 u” singer further added to her look’s distinct rock n’ roll nature with a pair of towering platform boots (sure to bring any punk rocker instant Hot Topic vibes), most visible in the video when Rodrigo stepped into traffic and walked on top of a car. The lace-up boots featured black leather uppers, as well as buckled straps across their fronts. One of their most notable features were thick black platform soles, making the pair both walkable and extra edgy.

The “Brutal” video, directed by Petra Collins, featured an array of stylish outfits embodying different characters in Rodrigo’s Y2K universe. She can be spotted in ensembles reminiscent of early 2000’s pop stars, socialites, anchorwomen, and high school students, including a crop top and denim miniskirt, bold pink blazer and a skintight silver tank top with matching pants. One ensemble even included a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress, worn by Britney Spears in 2003.

Rodrigo has shown her penchant for nostalgic looks since she skyrocketed to worldwide fame this year, following the debut of her hit song “Driver’s License” and first album “Sour.” The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” alumna often wears academic- and skater-influenced ensembles featuring plaid prints, matching sets and collared tops that mix established labels like DSQUARED2 and Jean Paul Gaultier with emerging brands like Mirror Palais, O-Mighty and Erika Maish. On the formal front, Rodrigo has been spotted in prom-like tulle and lace dresses by Dior, Betsey Johnson and Ashley Williams.

Where footwear is concerned, Rodrigo often wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym have proven to be her favorites, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear choices often include chunky platforms or taller heels, like boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs or T.U.K. On formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

