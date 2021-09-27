Olivia Rodrigo Takes the Plunge in Daring Black Dress and Chic Sandals at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo debuted a daring look for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala this weekend.

The “Good 4 U” singer opted for a sleek ensemble for the occasion, which brought a mature take to her edgy style. Rodrigo stepped out in a strapless dress by Saint Laurent, which featured a deep curved neckline. The garment also included a thigh-high slit. Notably absent as well were Rodrigo’s signature bold makeup, heavy jewelry and dramatic hairstyles reminiscent of the early 2000s, swapped in favor of a chic updo and red lipstick.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For footwear, Rodrigo continued her chic streak with a pair of classic heeled sandals. The black patent leather Amber pair, also by Saint Laurent, featured thin buckled ankle straps and wider toe straps. The stiletto heels totaled 4.1 inches in height. When paired with Rodrigo’s outfit, the shoes created a sharp and minimalist monochrome effect. Her sandals retail for $645 on SaintLaurent.com.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A closer look at Rodrigo’s sandals. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Saint Laurent’s Amber sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather combat and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to style, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her statement footwear also includes chunky platform boots and brogues by Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands.

Strap into classic black sandals, inspired by Olivia Rodrigo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Shaye sandals, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Deric sandals, $60 (was $80).

