Olivia Rodrigo Goes Grunge in Bralette & Shredded Cardigan With Alanis Morissette for ‘Rolling Stone’

Rolling Stone revealed its second pairing for the latest “Musicians on Musicians” editorial series, featuring ’90s music legend Alanis Morissette and buzzy newcomer Olivia Rodrigo.

The newest cover stars met for the first time at a San Francisco warehouse overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The singer-songstresses had a heart-to-heart discussion about their parallel career starts, navigating superstardom at a young age, the power of anger, and managing life in the public eye

Despite not knowing each other personally before the one-on-one interview, they’re both fans of each other’s work. “I remember having my mind blown when I was 13. I was in the car with my parents listening to ‘Jagged Little Pill.’ I remember hearing ‘Perfect,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Rodrigo gushes to Morissette during the interview now live at RollingStone.com. “I told my music teacher a couple days after: You can write songs like that? I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

CREDIT: Yana Yatsuk for Rolling Stone.

For the photoshoot, Rodrigo wears a shredded lilac pullover sweater with a rhinestone and pearl bow brooch by brand Area, along with pants by French label Marine Serre. She took the punk girl aesthetic up a notch in a vintage look, including suiting, a red beret courtesy of celebrity favorite Lidow Archive, Luichiny boots from Arlalda Vintage, plus a ring by Italian jeweler EÉRA

Morissette, on the other hand, opted for a ’90s minimalist ensemble in a sleek leather jacket by Nanushka, a white Anine Bing T-shirt and black pants by Mother.

The music mag’s goal is to connect two artists for an open conversation about life and music for their issue hitting stands on Nov. 2. Madonna and Maluma kicked off the “Musicians on Musicians” issues digitally in edgy fashion on Tuesday, with two more special covers and editorials to follow in the coming days.