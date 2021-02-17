Olivia Munn Puts a Grungy Spin on Classic Athleisure in a Crop Top, Leggings & Mesh Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Munn’s latest off-duty outfit brought forth an edgy take on one of the most classic athleisure combos.

The actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a green flannel shirt over her black crop top and leggings. She finished off her casual ensemble with a pair of white, laceless mesh sneakers and accessorized with a floral face mask as well as oversized wayfarer sunglasses.

Olivia Munn on Feb. 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Munn channeled the totally ’90s by throwing on a flannel shirt over her athleisure outfit as she left her private gym for a hair appointment in Beverly Hills. The effortlessly cool button-down shirt is perfect to throw on over your crop top and leggings, whether you’re looking to cover up postworkout or keep warm while looking casual.

The flannel shirt became a style staple in the ’90s thanks to the grunge music scene happening in Washington and Oregon. Among the most popular bands to come out of the subculture was “Nirvanna” whose relaxed style quickly took the world by storm just like their attitude and music.

As the ’90s continue to trend in fashion, a flannel shirt is a great style staple that you can factor easily into your everyday wardrobe. The best part? It can be styled with any type of shoe. Take a style cue from “The Predator” star and try pairing your flannel with an athleisure combo just like the actress, complete with a pair of mesh sneakers.

A close-up of Olivia Munn’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

While Munn could be spotted teetering in stiletto pumps on the red carpet prior to the pandemic, she has prioritized comfortable sneakers in 2021. For her most recent outing, the star opted for a pair of mesh sneakers that appeared to have no laces. The slip-on style is great for those on the go thanks to its no-fuss uppers and trendy shape.

Below, here are a few sneakers inspired by Munn’s latest off-duty kicks.

