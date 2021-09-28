Olivia Jade Sparkles in See-Through Dress and Cutout Pumps on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Jade waltzed into the latest episode of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” — literally — in a daring and glamorous look.

The influencer took the stage for this week’s Viennese waltz challenge in a sheer white dress. The midi-length number featured a swirling pattern of crystals on its skirt and bodice. However, its most dazzling feature was dramatic crystal fringe that sparkled on its neckline and shoulders, coordinated with matching body chains. Jade’s outfit was complete with matching gloves and layered crystal bangles, as well as a crystal choker and stud earrings.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy on “Dancing With the Stars.” CREDIT: ABC

When it came to shoes, Jade chose a pair of traditional pumps while dancing with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Her brown leather shoes featured rounded toes and buckled ankle straps, as well as delicate cutout details. They also included flared heels that totaled at least 2 inches in height. When paired with Jade’s princess-worthy dress, her footwear proved its versatile style and height as a shoe that could easily be worn with any ensemble.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy on “Dancing With the Stars.” CREDIT: ABC

A closer look at Jade’s shoes. CREDIT: ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” is known for its star-studded cast and dramatic dancing. The reality competition program features celebrities paired with pro dancers, who compete each week to win prize money and the famed Mirrorball trophy. For the show’s 30th season, the 15-person celebrity cast includes Brian Austin Green, Mel C, “Bling Empire’s ” Christine Chiu, “The Bold Type’s” Melora Hardin, YouTube star JoJo Siwa and “The Bachelor” star Matt James.

When off-stage, Jade keeps her shoe style sharp and versatile. The daughter of Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli often wears classic heels suited for year-round wear on the red carpet, including black, tan and nude sandals and pumps. Her off-duty shoes hail from from a range of brands, such as Gucci platform loafers, Fendi boots and Zara mules. She also wears sneakers in low-top and chunky styles by Converse, Nike and Balenciaga.

