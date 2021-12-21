×
Olivia Jade Does ‘Matrix’-Inspo in Long Leather Coat and Thigh-High Platform Boots for Dinner

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

Olivia Jade
Olivia Jade: 2015
Olivia Jade: 2016
Olivia Jade: 2017
Olivia Jade: 2017
Olivia Jade brought out sleek ’90s vibes for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., this week.

While at Craig’s restaurant, the YouTuber donned a black top with a red plaid miniskirt. The outfit gained further vintage inspiration from a black leather coat, which included sharp lapels and a flared hem. Jade accessorized with a black top-handle bag, as well as delicate short gold and pearl necklaces.

Olivia Jade, boots, black boots, patent leather boots, platform boots, miniskirt, jacket, leather jacket, Craig's, West Hollywood,
Olivia Jade goes to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

For footwear, the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant gave her ensemble a grunge twist with thigh-high boots. The sleek black style featured patent leather uppers, as well as rounded toes. The pair gave Jade an added height boost from thick platform soles and block heels, as well. The style added a streamlined element to her look, while keeping it nostalgic and youthful.

Platform footwear has gained popularity from its supportive style. Most pairs feature thick platform soles and heels, typically in neutral-toned leathers or suedes. Jade isn’t the only star to step out in a pair; in recent weeks, Kelly Clarkson, Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo have also worn styles by Saint Laurent, Naked Wolfe and Marc Jacobs.

Jade often keeps her shoe style sharp and versatile. The daughter of Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli usually wears versatile heels suited for year-round wear on the red carpet, including black, tan and nude sandals and pumps. Her off-duty footwear hails from from a range of brands, such as Gucci platform loafers, Fendi boots and Zara mules. She also wears sneakers in low-top and chunky styles by Converse, Nike and Balenciaga when off-duty.

