Olivia Jade Kicks Off ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsals in Relaxed Separates and Bold Sneakers

Olivia Jade kept things casual while heading to rehearsals for the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” this week.

The influencer was spotted in California, wearing a relaxed pair of gray sweatpants and a cropped white T-shirt. Her sporty pants featured a wide-leg silhouette ideal for movement and exercise. Jade kept her accessories minimal, wearing a gold bangle, several beaded bracelets and a yellow Fendi tote bag.

When it came to shoes, Jade gave her look a sporty twist with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers in a “Habanero Red” palette. The high-top pair featured colorblocked leather uppers in white and bright red, as well as Nike’s classic Swoosh and Jordan’s staple winged basketball logos. Jade’s shoes were ideal for dance rehearsals, due to their textured outsoles that provide grip and stability while moving. Her sneakers currently retail for $110 (on sale from $115) on GOAT.com.

“Dancing With the Stars” is known for its star-studded cast and dramatic dancing. The reality competition program features celebrities paired with pro dancers, who compete each week to win prize money and the famed Mirrorball trophy. For the show’s 30th season, the 15-person celebrity cast includes Brian Austin Green, Mel C, “Bling Empire’s ” Christine Chiu, “The Bold Type’s” Melora Hardin, YouTube star JoJo Siwa and “The Bachelor” star Matt James.

When off-stage, Jade keeps her shoe style sharp and versatile. The daughter of Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli often wears classic heels suited for year-round wear on the red carpet, including black, tan and nude sandals and pumps. Her off-duty shoes hail from a range of brands, such as Gucci platform loafers, Fendi boots and Zara mules. She also wears sneakers in low-top and chunky styles by Converse, Nike and Balenciaga.

