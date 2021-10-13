×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Jade Sparkles in ‘Coco’ Mariachi Costume on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

By Karissa Franklin
Karissa Franklin

Karissa Franklin

More Stories By Karissa

View All
coco outfit costume, DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)OLIVIA JADE, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Disney Heroes and Villains Night" on "Dancing With the Stars" featuring Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy.
CREDIT: ABC

Olivia Jade, the eldest daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, wowed the crowd with her animated dance moves and beautiful costume on “Dancing With the Stars.” Last night’s show theme was Disney Heroes and Villains, and Olivia Jade and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed to “Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz)” from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.”

Dancing With The Stars Olivia Jade 'Coco" Disney Villains night
CREDIT: ABC
Dancing With The Stars Olivia Jade 'Coco' Disney Villains night
CREDIT: ABC

Olivia Jade represented animated villain Ernesto de la Cruz with her ivory mariachi-inspired outfit. The look featured a glitter cropped jacket with elaborate sequined appliqués along the sleeves and outer edges. The pants displayed the matching sequin design down each leg and with an added stirrup detail at the bottom. The stirrups were tucked away in white dance heels. The cream-colored set is inspired by traditional Mexican mariachi attire. Her partner wore a simplified version of the mariachi outfit in black with white embroidery on the jacket and patent leather shoes.

Dancing With The Stars Olivia Jade 'Coco' Disney Villains night
Olivia Jade wears an outfit inspired by “Coco” on “Dancing With the Stars.”
CREDIT: ABC

“Coco” is a movie centered around the holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Olivia Jade and Chmerkovskiy had their faces painted in the traditional makeup to resemble skulls. Olivia Jade’s hair featured a giant red flower similar to the flower crowns some Mexican women wear for celebrations. The look would be nothing without the most known instrument mariachis play, which is the guitar. Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade “fought” over the floral painted guitar during their jazz dance routine.

Sam Edelman Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Sam Edelman Selects its Fall Footwear Pick

Sam Edelman's stylish Laguna Chelsea Boot that sports a "heavily lugged sole" is a versatile complement to fall fashion looks.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad