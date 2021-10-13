Olivia Jade Sparkles in ‘Coco’ Mariachi Costume on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Olivia Jade, the eldest daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, wowed the crowd with her animated dance moves and beautiful costume on “Dancing With the Stars.” Last night’s show theme was Disney Heroes and Villains, and Olivia Jade and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed to “Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz)” from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.”

CREDIT: ABC

CREDIT: ABC

Olivia Jade represented animated villain Ernesto de la Cruz with her ivory mariachi-inspired outfit. The look featured a glitter cropped jacket with elaborate sequined appliqués along the sleeves and outer edges. The pants displayed the matching sequin design down each leg and with an added stirrup detail at the bottom. The stirrups were tucked away in white dance heels. The cream-colored set is inspired by traditional Mexican mariachi attire. Her partner wore a simplified version of the mariachi outfit in black with white embroidery on the jacket and patent leather shoes.

Olivia Jade wears an outfit inspired by “Coco” on “Dancing With the Stars.” CREDIT: ABC

“Coco” is a movie centered around the holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Olivia Jade and Chmerkovskiy had their faces painted in the traditional makeup to resemble skulls. Olivia Jade’s hair featured a giant red flower similar to the flower crowns some Mexican women wear for celebrations. The look would be nothing without the most known instrument mariachis play, which is the guitar. Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade “fought” over the floral painted guitar during their jazz dance routine.