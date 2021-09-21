Olivia Jade Shimmers in Cutout Dress and Cha-Cha Heels on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Olivia Jade began the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” on a dazzling note.

The influencer shone under the spotlight for the season’s first challenge, where she shimmied while dancing the cha-cha with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. For the occasion, Jade wore a metallic green cutout minidress. The shiny number featured a metallic green bodice with crystal trim, accentuated with two large side cutouts. The dress was complete with a short skirt composed of layers of beaded fringe. Her outfit was complete with a gold and black pendant necklace and two beaded bracelets.

Olivia Jade on the 30th season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.” CREDIT: ABC

When it came to shoes, Jade went the traditional route in a pair of brown leather cha-cha heels. The shoes, which are traditionally used for the dance, featured a T-strap silhouette with multiple crossed toe straps. A rounded counter and heels that appeared to total at least 2 inches in height completed her look.

A closer look at Jade’s cha-cha sandals. CREDIT: ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” is known for its star-studded cast and dramatic dancing. The reality competition program features celebrities paired with pro dancers, who compete each week to win prize money and the famed Mirrorball trophy. For the show’s 30th season, the 15-person celebrity cast includes Brian Austin Green, Mel C, “Bling Empire’s ” Christine Chiu, “The Bold Type’s” Melora Hardin, YouTube star JoJo Siwa and “The Bachelor” star Matt James.

When off-stage, Jade keeps her shoe style sharp and versatile. The daughter of Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli often wears classic heels suited for year-round wear on the red carpet, including black, tan and nude sandals and pumps. Her off-duty shoes hail from from a range of brands, such as Gucci platform loafers, Fendi boots and Zara mules. She also wears sneakers in low-top and chunky styles by Converse, Nike and Balenciaga.

