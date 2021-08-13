×
Olivia Culpo Is Radiant in a Bright Yellow Peekaboo Dress and Brown Sleek Square-Toe Mules

Olivia Culpo looks radiant and sunny while showing off a summery, bright look.

The “Reprisal” actress posted a photo on Instagram today in a bright yellow dress by Christopher Esber, which features a peekaboo design with puffed sleeves and an ankle-length hemline. She accented the look with a brown crescent-shaped shoulder bag.

When it came down to the shoes, Culpo donned a pair of trendy sleek brown mules, which added a perfect neutral to the eye-catching look.

The sleek heeled mule trend has grown in prominence over the last couple of years due to celebrities like Rihanna, Sarah Hyland and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley embracing the style.

Culpo boasts a fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo styles, comfy sweater, swimsuits and oversized suits. She also fancies styles from popular brands like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. On the footwear front, Culpo dabbles in brands like Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta.

She’s also a known pageant queen that has cut her teeth within the fashion industry. She collaborated with PrettyLittleThing to create a casual collection in 2017. The “Paradise City” actress has starred in fashion campaigns for brands like Rampage and Fendi.

Slip on a pair of brown mules and a little neutral touch to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Olivia Culpo.

Steve Madden Signal Sandal
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Signal Sandals, $91.99

Alohas Puffy Mules
CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Alohas Puffy Mules, $150

 

by far lana square toe knotted mules, beige

To Buy: By Far Lana Mules, $468

