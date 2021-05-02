Olivia Culpo Is 1960s Beach Chic in a Classic White One Piece, Sarong & Pointy Flats in the Maldives

Olivia Culpo is bringing glamour to the beach.

On Saturday, Culpo shared a slideshow of photos of her soaking up the sun at the Baglioni Resort in the Maldives, wearing a classic white one-piece swimsuit.

Culpo accessorized the look with a ribbon in her hair and a black and white sarong around her waist. As for footwear, Culpo gave the look a 1960s twist by pairing the look with white pointed toe flats from Valentino. The sleek shoes are constructed with glazed leather and feature a gold stud at the toe. The mules are finalized with a thin sole and flat heel. The style is available at 24s.com for $770.

Culpo’s decision to pair the glossy flats with her swimsuit gave the look a refined and retro touch. Back in the ’60s a trip to the beach was more like a runway show. The swimsuits were either white or came in vibrant hues like yellow and blue. Rather than flip flops or slides, women would often wear style their suits with strappy heels and flats as well as hair scarves and dainty sarongs.

CREDIT: 24s

To Buy: Valentino Maxi Stud Mules, $770

When she’s not at the beach in flats, Culpo tends to wear heels and boots that mostly lean on the luxury side. Aside from Valentino — Culpo’s rotation includes selections from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi. Culpo can also be seen in apparel from her clothing line, which she launched with her sisters at Macy’s

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.