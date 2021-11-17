Olivia Culpo Makes Cargo Pants Look Chic With Right Styling & These Tan Slouchy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo gives a lesson in chic all-white dressing.

The “Paradise City” star was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles today while wearing an effortless and minimal look that oozed sophistication and trendiness. For the ensemble, Culpo popped on pieces from the Turkish brand LOL that includes a white “Sophia” T-shirt and cardigan with off-white “Liu” cargo pants.

Olivia Culpo out and about in Los Angeles while wearing pieces from the Turkish brand LOL. CREDIT: Miles Diggs

Olivia Culpo out and about in Los Angeles while wearing pieces from the Turkish brand LOL. CREDIT: Miles Diggs

On the footwear front, Culpo slipped on a pair of slouchy tan short-heeled boots that gave the moment a vintage feel while also helping to stay current.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s slouchy tan boots. CREDIT: Miles Diggs

Culpo has a robust fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo garments, comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suiting. She also fancies silhouettes from popular labels like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. When it comes to her favorite footwear brands, Culpo dabbles in Jacquemus, Gia Borghini, Adidas and Bottega Veneta. And for shoe silhouettes, she usually gravitates towards chic pumps, sleek sandals and funky boots.

The “Reprisal” actress has collaborated with PrettyLittleThing on a collection in 2017. The line consisted of fashionable and modern items, including high-waisted leather leggings, shirt dresses, corsets and crop tops. The former Miss Universe has starred in fashion campaigns for staples like Rampage and Fendi as well.

Pop on a pair of brown slouchy boots and add an ’80s-inspired twist to your fall outfits.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Botkier Skylar Slouchy Suede Mid Boots, $278.

CREDIT: Ralph Lauren

To Buy: Lauren Artizan Suede Boot, $170.

CREDIT: Zappo's

To Buy: Vince Camuto Armonda boots, $229.

