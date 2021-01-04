×
Olivia Culpo Styles White Coat with a T-Shirt, Pointy Heels and a Buzzy Bottega Veneta Bag

By Robyn Merrett
Olivia Culpo has provided a styling lesson on how to dress up a white t-shirt.

On Saturday, Culpo shared an Instagram post, which shows her posing in front a fireplace, wearing a white coat. The floor-length outerwear piece featured black buttons and capped sleeves.

Culpo layered the look atop a simple white t-shirt, which enhanced the cotton basic. Culpo continued the snowy theme with a skinny white belt from Versace and light wash jeans by Khaite. The brand offers a similar denim style for $380 at Farfetch.com.

The influencer teamed the ensemble with Bottega Veneta’s buzzy cassette chain-embellished padded intrecciato leather shoulder bag. The purse, which retails for $3,800 at Net-a-Porter.com, offers a puffy silhouette with a chunky gold chain strap.

Culpo then finalized the look with a pair of pointy Manolo Blahnik heels. The shoes, which appear to be the brand’s BB Leather 105mm Pumps, are equipped with smooth leather a pointed toe. They are currently available with a $665 price tag at Berdorfgoodman.com.

When it comes to footwear, Culpo leans on the luxury side. In addition to Manolos, Culpo’s shoe collection includes other brands like: Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi. She’s also been known to sport Uggs and different Nike sneakers.

Last week, Culpo said goodbye to 2020 in a sequin black blazer — a look from her Culpos x INC clothing line, which was created by her and her sisters Sophia and Aurora, in partnership with Macy’s. Culpo opted to wear the tailored look as a dress. Culpo completed the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Gotham Cuissard Peep toe boots. The thigh-high silhouette added a smooth touch to the festive look.

Shop similar white heels as Olivia Culpo with these picks below.

