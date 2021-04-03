Olivia Culpo Stuns in Head-to-Toe Valentino in a Shocking Neon Dress & Must-See Studded Pumps

Olivia Culpo confirmed that head-turning neon hues and studded footwear make for the perfect occasion-ready uniform while viewing the Valentino installation at the Rubell Museum in Miami on Friday.

The social media personality wore Valentino’s $8,900 Asymmetrical silk gown in a vibrant pink shade. The couture garment is part of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring ’21 collection for the Italian fashion house. It features a 100% silk chiffon construction with a one-shoulder silhouette and draping throughout. Culpo opted to go without additional accessories and allowed the gold hardware-embellishments on her pumps to take the place of jewelry.

For footwear, Culpo coordinated the runway piece with the Valentino Garavani Roman Stud pumps in the white colorway. These new-season shoes feature a 100% Italian leather construction with the label’s iconic T-strap silhouette along the vamp, encrusted with oversized gold stud detailing, an adjustable ankle strap, a pointed toe and skinny heel. A kitten-heel version is retailing for $1,150 on Neimanmarcus.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

On March 18, Culpo also teamed up with the Italian house to promote two other selections from the Valentino Garavani Roman Stud collection. For the occasion, the former Miss Universe styled her sheer brown button-down shirt and jeans with the label’s Roman Stud Top Handle handbag in white, teamed with the Roman Stud ankle-strap sandals in the black colorway.

These sightings come on the heels of Kylie Jenner selecting a similar head-to-toe Valentino Garavani ensemble. On Feb. 26, the beauty entrepreneur styled the label’s oversized hot-pink button-down shirt and leather shorts with the Valentino Garavani Atelier 03 Rose Edition sandals in the black colorway — which also are from the spring ’21 collection.

With the popularity of Valentino’s newly released styles, we see a resurgence of elevated footwear for the remainder of 2021. The success of the Roman Stud styles pays homage to the Italian brand’s iconic Rockstud collection, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2020.

When Culpo isn’t wearing her Valentino shoes, she frequently gravitates toward styles from Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Stuart Weitzman.

Embrace this embellished shoe trend with similar styles available below.

To Buy: Bella Belle Imitation Pearl T-Strap Pumps, $325.

To Buy: Steve Madden Audra Pumps, $110.

To Buy: Schutz Bruana Studded High Heel Sandals, $128.

