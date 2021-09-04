×
Olivia Culpo Styled Her Unitard With Classic Adidas Sneakers for a Chic Sporty Look

By Jacorey Moon
Olivia Culpo looks like a glamazon while wearing an athletic outfit.

The model was spotted today while out and about in Los Angeles in black, stretchy athletic-wear with a white tank top underneath. She accessorized the ensemble with a white Vetements cap and a pair of white calf socks that featured a black stripe around the top.

For shoes, Culpo sported a pair of white Adidas Pro Model sneakers that incorporated the signature 3-Stripes. The classic sneakers are available for $90 at Adidas.com.

Culpo is a former Miss Universe who has cut her teeth within the fashion industry. She collaborated with PrettyLittleThing on a collection in 2017. The “Paradise City” actress has starred in campaigns for brands like Rampage and Fendi. She has also collaborated with Express to create a “girl-power” capsule collection.

Culpo boasts a fashion-forward Instagram feed that displays her trendy taste in edgy dresses, intricate separates, comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suits. The model is also a fan of relaxed T-shirts and denim cutoff shorts. She also fancies styles from popular brands like Etro, Louis Vuitton and LaQuan Smith. On the footwear front, Culpo wears Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta.

Slip on a pair of white high-top sneakers and add a sporty, relax twist to your outfits, inspired by Olivia Culpo.

