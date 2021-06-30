Olivia Culpo’s Strappy Thong Sandals, Crop Top & Jeans Revamp a Classic Fashion Combination

Olivia Culpo breathed new life into a classic fashion combination this week.

The influencer was spotted in Los Angeles, wearing a chic white crop top with a dress shirt-inspired collar and sleeves. She added a pair of wide-leg light blue jeans to the ensemble, bringing her look a revamped take on the classic white-top-and-jeans ensemble. For a pop of texture, Culpo paired her look with a navy and cream top-handle handbag by Kate Spade New York, printed with the brand’s signature spade flowers. Her handbag currently retails for $298 on KateSpade.com.

Olivia Culpo CREDIT: JOEY ANDREW / Shutterstock

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Culpo grounded her look with white sandals by Bottega Veneta, one of the most “it girl”-beloved brands in the fashion world right now. Featuring a square toe, thin heel and geometric thong straps, the ’90s-inspired pair was both minimalist and practical. Culpo’s previously worn the pair while out in New York, proving their versatility and worth in her wardrobe. After all, what better way to beat the summer heat than a shoe with as little material as possible — and that you can wear more than once? Culpo’s pair retails for $890 on MyTheresa.com.

A closer look at Culpo’s sandals. CREDIT: JOEY ANDREW / Shutterstock

Bottega Veneta Stretch thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

The thong sandal style has taken off in recent months, due to its combination of a strappy sandal and flip flop — two of summer’s most popular shoes. The style’s easygoing and relaxed nature makes it extremely versatile, equally compatible with a summer dress or a top and jeans like Culpo’s. Similar pairs have also been worn by Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Culpo’s exact Veneta shoe has actually been a key style within the trend, worn by both Lopez and Huntington-Whiteley in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the former Miss Universe typically wears on-trend styles by luxury labels. She can be regularly see in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet and party looks feature similar pumps by luxury labels like Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

