Olivia Culpo Hangs on to Summer in Thong Sandals and Zip-Up Swimsuit in Miami

It might officially be fall, but Olivia Culpo isn’t ready to let go of summer — as proven by her latest project.

The influencer and actress posed alongside a group of models, including Shanina Shaik and Lori Harvey, on a yacht in Miami. Culpo wore a black swimsuit for the occasion, which featured long sleeves and a silver front zipper. Following the shoot, Culpo was spotted leaving a hotel with Shaik, where she layered her look with a white button-down shirt. The star’s outfit was complete with chunky gold bangles and a Michael Kors handbag.

Olivia Culpo wears thong sandals while leaving a hotel in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

Olivia Culpo poses with a group of models on a yacht in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Venus as a Boy” star wore one of the year’s top trends: thong sandals. Her black pair featured flat soles, smoothly coordinating with her swimsuit and allowing for easy wear. The style has gained massive popularity this year, due to its roots in early 2000s fashion and easy ability to slip on and off. In addition to Culpo, the trend has been worn by Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in both heeled and flat versions.

Olivia Culpo leaves her hotel in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Culpo’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Culpo often veers towards trendy silhouettes from luxury brands. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

