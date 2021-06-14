Olivia Culpo Steps Out in Strappy Thong Sandals With a Scarf Top & Matching Power Suit for Dinner

If you need inspiration to dress up for dinner, look no further than Olivia Culpo.

This weekend, Culpo was spotted in New York City’s West Village while out to dinner with friends. Joined by “Sports Illustrated” model Brooks Nader and her sister, the influencer gave a lesson in monochromatic dressing from her outfit’s matching suit and trendy thong sandals.

Olivia Culpo wears Bottega Veneta sandals with a matching suit in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo wears Bottega Veneta sandals with a matching suit in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The former Miss Universe has become a master of wearing on-trend pieces over the years, no matter how statement-making or extravagant they may be. This time around, Culpo combined several: a scarf top, oversized clutch, chunky gold jewelry and the aforementioned sandals.

Her shoes were by Bottega Veneta, one of the most influencer-beloved brands in the fashion world right now. Featuring a square toe, thin heel and geometric thong straps, the ’90s-inspired pair was both minimalist and practical. After all, what better way to beat the summer heat than a shoe with as little material as possible? Culpo’s pair retails for $890 on MyTheresa.com.

Related Olivia Culpo's Baby Doll Dress & Shearling Slides Are a Cozy & Chic Alternative to Sweats for a Night In Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Gym-Chic in an Alo Silver Sports Bra and Leggings Set With Matching New Balance Sneakers Kendall Jenner Is Sleek in a Leather Yin & Yang Bandeau With Trending Thong Sandals

Bottega Veneta Stretch thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

The thong sandal style has taken off in recent months, due to its combination of a strappy sandal and flip flop — two of summer’s most popular shoes. The style’s easygoing and relaxed nature makes it extremely versatile, equally compatible with a suit like Culpo’s or a T-shirt and jeans. Other stars have taken notice, with styles being worn by Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Culpo’s exact Veneta shoe has actually been a key style within the trend, worn by both Lopez and Jenner in recent weeks.

Olivia Culpo wears Bottega Veneta sandals with a matching suit in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Culpo’s relaxed suit is also a strong contender for an ideal summer outfit. The star’s use of monochromatic styling is an easy trick that anyone can master, making an instantly chic look by pairing pieces in the same color. Her relaxed suit’s flowy fit also leaves plenty of room for ventilation — a must during the warmer months — and matching gold accents from her necklace, belt, and blazer buttons pull the ensemble together.

Olivia Culpo heads to dinner in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Culpo typically veers towards luxury shoes. She can be regularly see in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet and party looks feature similar heels by luxury labels like Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

Slip into a summery pair of thong sandals like Olivia Culpo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Sabrina sandals, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

To Buy: J.Crew ankle-wrap sandals, $40 (was $148).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Gogo sandals, $68 (was $85).