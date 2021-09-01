Olivia Culpo Does a Sleek Take on All-Black in Sports Bra, Biker Shorts and ‘Ugly’ Chanel Sandals for Pilates Class

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo wore a sleek take on all-black — with a surprising shoe choice.

While leaving a Pilates class in Los Angeles today, the influencer and actress wore a matching black sports bra and bike shorts. She layered the sporty outfit with an oversized black hoodie and angular black sunglasses. Culpo completed her look with the chicest possible gym bag — an off-white woven canvas tote, complete with black leather handles, by Bottega Veneta.

Olivia Culpo leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Culpo kept her footwear comfy and chic. The “Venus as a Boy” star paired her all-black outfit with a pair of “ugly” sandals by Chanel. The style is typically characterized by chunky soles, utilitarian straps and a focus on support and comfort over aesthetics, which has taken off this summer thanks to brands like Birkenstock and Teva. Her black quilted pair featured thick soles with two front straps, both adorned with Chanel’s signature double C logo. The shoes added to the athletic and sharp elements in her look, while keeping it streamlined with an all-black color palette.

Olivia Culpo leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Culpo’s Chanel sandals. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

“Ugly” sandals are one of summer’s most popular shoes, due to their emphasis on easy wear and comfort. Culpo is no stranger to the style, having worn the same Chanel pair earlier this week. Other celebrities who are fans of the style include Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner, who often tap Birkenstock and Gia x Pernille for sharp pairs. Blake Lively has also been spotted in the style — specifically, the same Chanel sandals as Culpo.

Olivia Culpo leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Culpo often veers towards luxury shoes in trendy silhouettes. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet appearances feature similar heels from luxury labels like Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing more casually, as evidenced from her Valentino flats and other mules and slides from brands like Gucci.

Slip on black “ugly” sandals this summer, inspired by Culpo.

