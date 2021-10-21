Olivia Culpo is Fall-Ready in Paper Bag-Waist Skirt and Tall Brown Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo shared her latest outfits in a photo dump on Instagram—which included standout autumn boots.

In her post, the influencer and actress shared a layered outfit that included a white tank top and flared J.W. Anderson skirt. The $770 beige skirt featured a paper-bag waist, as well as a long fabric belt and buckle closure partially covered in brown leather. Culpo completed her look with versatile accessories, including ombre sunglasses, chunky gold bracelets and a tan Bottega Veneta tote bag.

Where shoes were concerned, the “Venus as a Boy” star kept her outfit fall-ready with a pair of brown leather Paris Texas boots. The footwear featured a knee-high silhouette, as well as pointed toes and 4.3-inch stiletto heels. Culpo’s shoes kept her outfit streamlined with their neutral tone, while also remaining ideal for cooler temperatures later in the year. Her boots retail for $562 on Farfetch.com.

Paris Texas’ knee-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Related Olivia Culpo Embraces Neutrals in Shirtdress, Vest and Chunky Boots Taraji P. Henson Shops Her Closet in '60s Style with Zip-Up Minidress and White Boots Olivia Culpo Is Bold in 3D-Printed Rose Petal Valentino Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Within her outfit dump, Culpo also donned a variety of footwear that included pointed-toe pumps and knee-high, square-toed and chunky boots from brands like Balenciaga, Khaite and Dior. Boots are shifting back into shoe rotations due to their coverage and layering abilities as the fall season begins.

When it comes to footwear, Culpo often veers towards luxury shoes in trendy silhouettes. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Valentino, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet appearances feature similar heels from luxury labels like Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing more casually, as evidenced from her Valentino flats and other mules and slides from brands like Gucci.

Slip on sharp brown boots this fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Goldie boots, $188.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Tava boots, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Tatiana boots, $40.

Click through the gallery for more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style looks over the years.