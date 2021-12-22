Olivia Culpo Takes a Risk in Extreme High-Slit Skirt, Crop Top & Knee-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winter is in full swing, but the cold weather isn’t affecting Olivia Culpo’s wardrobe.

The fashion influencer is continuing with her all-black aesthetic on Instagram by sharing a series of new photos. In her latest carousel post yesterday, Culpo poses on a white sofa. The couch helped her monochrome outfit pop along with some other details that would surely to turn heads.

In the snapshots, the 29-year-old model donned a black cashmere top from Nakedcashmere. She rolled the long-sleeve turtleneck into a crop-top. She paired her top with a leather square handbag. She parted her hair in the middle and styled her brown locs in a sleek blunt-cut bob.

The highlight of her black ensemble was her skirt. The floor-length number stole the show as it featured a silver belted detail that split the skirt into two at the waist, showing off her entire leg. The risky garment allowed for a good look at her shoes. Culpo complemented her striking skirt with black knee-high boots that included a sharp heel and a pointed-toe. Knee-high boots always manage to take over the fall and winter season. The silhouette will keep you warm and instantly gives your outfit an edge.

When it comes to fashion, Culpo has exquisite taste. Her Instagram feed is filled with fashionable outfits that include edgy dresses, intricate peekaboo garments, comfy sweaters, swimsuits and oversized suiting. As for footwear, you will likely catch her in silhouettes from brands like Jacquemus, Gia Borghini, Adidas and Bottega Veneta.

The former Miss Universe recently attended a snow-themed event in Los Angeles with her adorable pup, Oliver Sprinkles. Culpo wore another all-black outfit, this time consisting of a leg-baring turtleneck mini dress. She paired the design with an overcoat, knee-high leather boots and a black quilted Chanel bag.

See Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

